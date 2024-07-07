RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nine held for beating Jharkhand man to death
July 07, 2024  08:36
File image
File image
Nine people, including a 35-year-old widow, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating to death a 24-year-old man about a month ago following a quarrel between him and the woman over a mobile phone in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The police recovered the body of the victim, identified as Rajaram Soren, from Laylayam forest under the jurisdiction of the Bodam police station.

It was found that the body bore injury marks, superintendent of police (city & rural), Rishabha Garg, said.

Investigations revealed that Soren was in possession of the woman's mobile phone and was reluctant to return it to her. 

This led to a quarrel which attracted the attention of villagers who rushed to her house and allegedly beat the man to death.

The accused people then dumped the body in the forest, the SP said.

Garg said Soren was a resident of another village under Patamda police station and was a regular visitor to the widow's home.

Asked whether the victim and the widow were in a relationship, the SP said that angle would be investigated. -- PTI
