RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Many rivers touch danger levels in Bihar
July 07, 2024  15:56
image
With heavy rain lashing various parts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, major rivers, including Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla Balan and Kamla, were flowing above the danger level at many places, a bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department said on Sunday.

The rivers were flowing above the danger mark at several places, while in some places they touched the warning levels, it said.

The water level of Bagmati River has touched the danger mark at Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai and Suppi and other adjoining areas.

"The water level of Bagmati River, as recorded at 8 am on Sunday, in Sitamarhi and Suppi was 71.16 metres, which is 0.16 metre above the danger level. Likewise, Bagmati crossed the danger mark in Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai and Piprahi," the bulletin said.

"In Gopalganj and Sidhwalia, Gandak River is flowing above the danger mark of 62.22 metre (till 8 am on Sunday). Similarly, Kamla Balan River touched the danger mark in Madhubani, Lakhnaur and Jhanjharpur. Kamla River is also flowing above the danger mark of 67.75 metre in certain areas of Madhubani and Jainagar," the bulletin said.

While in Araria, Parman River is flowing above the danger mark of 47 metre, Mahananda crossed the danger mark in Purnea and Baisi, it said.

Kosi and Lal Bakeya Rivers have already touched warning levels in Khagaria, Beldaur and Sitamarhi and its adjoining areas.

No casualty has been reported yet and people have been shifted to safer places from low-lying areas by the district administrations concerned, a senior official of the department said.

According to the latest district-wise rainfall bulletin issued by the WRD, "Light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts, including Araria, Arwal, Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Jamui, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Madhubani, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Purnea, Rohtas, Samastipur, Saran, Sheikhpura, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Vaishali and West Champaran since Saturday." -- PTI

IMAGE: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following rainfall, in Patna on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hathras stampede: On grilling Baba, probe panel says...
Hathras stampede: On grilling Baba, probe panel says...

The judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government will speak to anyone required for its inquiry into the July 2 Hathras stampede, a probe panel member said on Sunday when asked if self-styled godman Bhole Baba will also be...

Sakshi touches Dhoni's feet during birthday celebration!
Sakshi touches Dhoni's feet during birthday celebration!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a quiet celebration for his 43rd birthday on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

SC to hear batch of pleas on NEET-UG row tomorrow
SC to hear batch of pleas on NEET-UG row tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices...

'Rohit will captain India in Champions Trophy, WTC Final'
'Rohit will captain India in Champions Trophy, WTC Final'

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Rohit will captain India in the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in Pakistan and the WTC Final which will be played at Lord's in June 2025.

8-yr-old boy who fell into Guwahati drain found dead
8-yr-old boy who fell into Guwahati drain found dead

The body of an eight-year-old boy who had fallen into a stormwater drain in Guwahati on Thursday, was recovered about 4 km downstream in Rajgarh area, police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances