Last rites of Army jawan martyred in J-K encounter to be held in Akola
July 07, 2024  13:04
The last rites of Army jawan Prabhakar Janjal, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, will be held in his village in Maharashtra's Akola district on July 8, a district official said on Sunday.

Four terrorists were killed, and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Janjal (26) was martyred in a clash between Army personnel during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam.

The last rites will be held with full state honours in his native village, Morgaon Bhakre, on Monday, the Akola tehsildar said.

A pall of gloom descended on the village when the news of his death reached his family, he said.

The official said Janjal joined the Indian Army in 2019 and was in the Second Mahar Regiment in 2020.

He was posted in Manipur earlier and then placed in Kulgam district as part of the National Rifles (Special Squad) of the Army four months ago, he said. 

Janjal had tied the knot just a few months ago, the official said.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Army Jawans stand guard at the encounter site where a jawan was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, in Kulgam on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo
