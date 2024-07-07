Kulgam encounter: Death toll climbs to 8

Kulgam encounter: Death toll climbs to 8July 07, 2024 14:12
The death toll in the twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir climbed to eight on Sunday as security forces recovered bodies of two more terrorists, officials said.
The twin encounters began on Saturday in two villages of Kulgam district.
"Bodies of two terrorists were recovered from Modergam encounter site while four bodies of terrorists were recovered from Chinnigam site," the officials said.
Two army soldiers, including an elite Para Commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists, they said.
The anti-militancy operation was going on till last reports came in. -- PTI
IMAGE: Army personnel stand guard at the encounter site in Kulgam on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo
