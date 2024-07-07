RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hathras stampede: Probe panel meets witnesses
July 07, 2024  13:00
image
The Uttar Pradesh government's judicial commission team probing the July 2 stampede interacted on Sunday with local people in Hathras, besides officials and witnesses of the tragedy that claimed 121 lives.

The three-member team formed under the chairmanship of retired Allahabad high court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava comprises former IAS officer Hemant Rao and former IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar.

It reached Hathras on Saturday and visited the stampede site near Phulrai village along the National Highway 91.

On Sunday morning, the team camped at the PWD Guest House along the Aligarh Road in the district and continued the inquiry.

"We have been mandated to file our inquiry report within two months," Shrivastava told reporters on Saturday after reviewing the incident site. 

Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar and Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal accompanied the team. So far, nine people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede.

On Saturday, Hathras police said they are also probing the suspected funding of the congregation by a political party and warned of the 'strictest possible' action against it.

Madhukar was the main organiser and fundraiser of the July 2 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba where over 2.50 lakh people had gathered, much beyond the permitted limit of 80,000, according to officials.

The godman was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandra Rao police station on July 2.

Separately, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government is probing the episode.

The SIT is led by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha. Kulshrestha on Friday told PTI that they have not ruled out the conspiracy angle in the stampede and added that the culpability of the incident was on the organisers of the event.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

8-yr-old boy who fell into Guwahati drain found dead
8-yr-old boy who fell into Guwahati drain found dead

The body of an eight-year-old boy who had fallen into a stormwater drain in Guwahati on Thursday, was recovered about 4 km downstream in Rajgarh area, police said.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur tomorrow

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on July 8 in what would be his third visit to the northeastern state since violence broke out there in May last year.

400-plus....: Shinde on NDA setback at Mahayuti rally, Fadnavis backs
400-plus....: Shinde on NDA setback at Mahayuti rally, Fadnavis backs

Speaking at a joint rally of Mahayuti partners in Mumbai, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported Shinde's claims, stating that the NDA leaders did not pay enough attention to the lies spread...

Assam flood toll rises to 58, more than 23 lakh affected
Assam flood toll rises to 58, more than 23 lakh affected

Dhubri is the worst-hit district, followed by Cachar and Darrang.

Copa America: Uruguay stun Brazil on penalties, meet Colombia in semis
Copa America: Uruguay stun Brazil on penalties, meet Colombia in semis

James Rodriguez scored one goal and set up two more as Colombia thoroughly dismantled Panama in a 5-0 win at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday to march into the Copa America semi-finals.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances