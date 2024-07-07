Gujarat building collapse: 3 bodies recovered, rescue op on





"Rescue operations are underway by the SDRF and NDRF teams. According to the information that was received, 6-7 people are trapped and three bodies have been retrieved. One person is injured and has been rescued," commissioner of police, Surat, Anupam Gehlot said.





Further information is awaited.





Earlier on Saturday, the six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area in Gujarat.





Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty at the time of the incident. -- ANI

