Fake call centre offering loans busted in Noida; 11 arrested





The Noida police said that the gang had data of 10,000 people.





The gang, operating from a call centre on the fourth floor of a market in Sector 51, was busted on Friday in a joint operation by the Crime Response Team and the local Sector 49 police station officials, deputy commissioner of police Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.





"The action on the bogus call centre was carried out based on local intelligence and confidential information. The accused were targeting people in Delhi NCR under the guise of offering loans and insurance policies. They had data of 10,000 people," Avasthy said.





The police identified those arrested as key accused Ashish Kumar alias Amit and Jitendra Verma alias Abhishek.





The nine women arrested are Nisha alias Sneha, Reju alias Divya, Lovely Yadav alias Sweta, Poonam alias Pooja, Aarti Kumari alias Ananya, Kajal Kumari alias Surti, Sarita alias Suman, Babita Patel alias Mahi, and Garima Chauhan alias Sonia.





The police have found a case against them lodged in Ranchi, Jharkhand also, Avasthy said. -- PTI

