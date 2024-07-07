RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fake call centre offering loans busted in Noida; 11 arrested
July 07, 2024  08:11
image
Eleven people, including nine women, were arrested for defrauding people in the name of loans and insurance policies from a call centre here, officials said on Saturday.     

The Noida police said that the gang had data of 10,000 people. 

The gang, operating from a call centre on the fourth floor of a market in Sector 51, was busted on Friday in a joint operation by the Crime Response Team and the local Sector 49 police station officials, deputy commissioner of police Shakti Mohan Avasthy said. 

"The action on the bogus call centre was carried out based on local intelligence and confidential information. The accused were targeting people in Delhi NCR under the guise of offering loans and insurance policies. They had data of 10,000 people," Avasthy said. 

The police identified those arrested as key accused Ashish Kumar alias Amit and Jitendra Verma alias Abhishek. 

The nine women arrested are Nisha alias Sneha, Reju alias Divya, Lovely Yadav alias Sweta, Poonam alias Pooja, Aarti Kumari alias Ananya, Kajal Kumari alias Surti, Sarita alias Suman, Babita Patel alias Mahi, and Garima Chauhan alias Sonia. 

The police have found a case against them lodged in Ranchi, Jharkhand also, Avasthy said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Colombia thrash Panama to make Copa America semis
Colombia thrash Panama to make Copa America semis

James Rodriguez scored one goal and set up two more as Colombia thoroughly dismantled Panama in a 5-0 win at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday to march into the Copa America semi-finals.

Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic, Zverev, Medvedev in Round 4
Wimbledon PIX: Djokovic, Zverev, Medvedev in Round 4

IMAGES from Day 6 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Saturday.

In Pictures - Muldur own goal sends Netherlands into Euro semis
In Pictures - Muldur own goal sends Netherlands into Euro semis

Images from the Euro 2024 quarter-final between the Netherlands and Turkey, at Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany, on Saturday.

Wimbledon PIX: Top seed Swiatek shocked by Putintseva
Wimbledon PIX: Top seed Swiatek shocked by Putintseva

IMAGES from Day 6 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Saturday.

2 soldiers dead, 4 terrorists gunned down in twin encounters in J-K
2 soldiers dead, 4 terrorists gunned down in twin encounters in J-K

At least four terrorists were killed and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances