Delhi Police files FIR against Mahua Moitra
July 07, 2024  18:45
image
Delhi Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her 'derogatory' social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

The TMC leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Moitra later deleted the post.

The original post showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.   -- PTI
