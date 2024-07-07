RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Building collapses in J'khand, many feared trapped
July 07, 2024  10:14
File image
File image
Several persons were feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday morning, an official said. 

An official of the National Disaster Response Force, which is conducting the rescue operation, said one person has been rescued and two others are feared trapped under the debris of the building that collapsed in Deoghar town around 6 am. 

NDRF inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, said, "One person has been rescued, while two others are feared trapped under the debris. Efforts are underway to retrieve them." -- PTI  
