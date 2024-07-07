RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Assam floods toll rises to 58, about 23 lakh affected
July 07, 2024  08:55
File image
The grievous flood situation in Assam over the past month has claimed 58 lives across the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported. 

According to the ASDMA, six more people lost their lives on Saturday, raising the death toll in the state from 52 to 58. 

Dhubri is the worst-hit district, followed by Cachar and Darrang. 

The destructive floodwaters have resulted in loss of life, extensive damage to infrastructure, road closures, crop destruction, and livestock loss.

Hundreds of people have been left homeless and unsettled. 

According to the flood report of ASDMA, on July 6, two people drowned in floodwaters in the Charaideo district, and one person each in Goalpara, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts. 

The overall flood situation in the state on Saturday slightly improved, but over 2.396 million people in 29 districts are affected by the second wave of floods. -- ANI
