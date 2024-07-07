RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 Maoists held in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, explosives seized
July 07, 2024  11:20
File image
File image
The police have arrested five Maoists and recovered explosives, including two barrel grenade launcher shells and a tiffin bomb, from them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an official said on Sunday.

The cadres were apprehended on Saturday from Jagargunda police station limits when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters and district force was out on an area domination operation, he said.                     

On sensing the presence of security personnel near Singavaram turn close to Jagargunda, some Naxalites, clad in civil dress, tried to hide and escape but in vain, the official said.

Those arrested have been identified as Hemla Pala (35), Hemla Hunga (35), Sodi Deva (25), Nuppo (20) and Kunjam Masa (28), all residents of adjoining Chintalnar police station limits and active as militia members in Surpanguda area, he said.

Two country-made barrel grenade launcher shells, one tiffin bomb, seven gelatin rods, nine detonators, explosive powder and other items used in making improvised explosive devices were recovered from their possession, the official said. -- PTI
