Was exhausted and sick during first debate: Biden





He asserted that only the "Lord Almighty" could make him drop out of the race to win the November 5 election.





Biden, 81, said this in a television interview, a week after his subpar debate performance in Atlanta on June 27 against Trump, following which some of his own party leaders started urging him to step down and his approval rating plummeted.





Seeking his second term from his fellow Americans, Biden alleged that Trump is a pathological liar.





"It was a bad episode. No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and -- and a bad night," Biden told ABC News during his first interview after the debate, adding that his top party leadership are asking him to stay in the race.





"Because I was sick. I was feeling terrible. Matter of fact the docs (doctors are) with me. I asked if they did a COVID test because they're trying to figure out what was wrong. They did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, a virus. I didn't. I just had a really bad cold," he said and reiterated multiple times that he is running for presidency. -- PTI

