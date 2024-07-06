RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC's Mukul Roy's health condition 'critical': Doctors
July 06, 2024  12:19
The health condition of former Railway minister Mukul Roy, who was admitted to a hospital a couple of days back following a fall at his residence, is "critical", an official of the medical establishment said on Saturday.

Roy, who got injured in the fall, is still in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital, he said.

"Roy's health condition is critical but stable. Our doctors are monitoring him round the clock," the official told PTI.

Roy is one of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress.

He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 and had won from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls on a saffron party ticket.

He, however, returned to the TMC afterwards. 
