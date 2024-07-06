TMC's Mukul Roy's health condition 'critical': Doctors

TMC's Mukul Roy's health condition 'critical': DoctorsJuly 06, 2024 12:19
The health condition of former Railway minister Mukul Roy, who was admitted to a hospital a couple of days back following a fall at his residence, is "critical", an official of the medical establishment said on Saturday.
Roy, who got injured in the fall, is still in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital, he said.
"Roy's health condition is critical but stable. Our doctors are monitoring him round the clock," the official told PTI.
Roy is one of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress.
He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 and had won from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls on a saffron party ticket.
He, however, returned to the TMC afterwards.
TOP STORIES
Nifty may sport new look after Sebi's F&O tweak, expand to over 200 firms
The Nifty 50 index is poised for a revamp as the revised futures and options (F&O) stock selection criteria is seen paving the way for newly listed companies to join the benchmark index, which is tracked by passive funds with combined...
HC allows medical termination of 12-year-old T'gana rape survivor's pregnancy
The court also ordered that the termination of pregnancy or surgical procedure, as the case may be, shall be performed by a senior most gynaecologist of the hospital and collect the tissue and blood samples of the foetus for conducting...
Amid hunt for him, Bhole Baba says those behind Hathras chaos won't be spared
In a video statement, Suraj Pal who also goes by the name of Narayan Sakar Hari expressed his grief and condoled the deaths at the tragedy that took place earlier this week during a 'Satsang' in Fulari village in Hathras district.