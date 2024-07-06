Tension in Chennai as BSP protests over TN chief's murder





The protesters said they did not have faith in the Tamil Nadu government and have demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder.





They have also sought the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin.





Heavy police force have been deployed at the hospital premises with senior police officers also present.





Amrstrong was hacked to death by a mob of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday evening.





His body was bought to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy.





On Friday, shops and business establishments in the vicinity downed their shutters and Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses suspended their services. -- ANI

Supporters of Bahujan Samaj Party's Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary in Chennai raising slogans, demanding the arrest of the culprits.