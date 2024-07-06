RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Soldier killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K
July 06, 2024  18:47
A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

They said security personnel were conducting a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district when the terrorists opened fire at them.

The officials said the soldier of the Indian Army sustained injuries in the exchange of fire and died.

The operation is underway and further details are awaited, they added. -- PTI 
