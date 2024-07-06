RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's 1st budget on July 23
July 06, 2024  16:08
image
Parliament's Budget Session will be held between July 22 and August 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on July 23.

Rijiju said, "Hon'ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business)."

This will be the first budget presented by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its third term amid high anticipation following President Droupadi Murmu's assertion that it will be marked by many historic steps.

In her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she had said major social and economic decisions will be a highlight of the budget.

An interim budget was presented in February due to the Lok Sabha polls, which were held in April-June. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rahul Dravid explains his coaching philosophy
Rahul Dravid explains his coaching philosophy

Dravid praised Rohit's growth as leader, Virat Kohli's dedication

NEET-UG counselling deferred amid paper leak row
NEET-UG counselling deferred amid paper leak row

The counselling session was likely to begin in the first week of July. However, the counselling authorities had not notified any date or schedule.

'Serious safety issues' in Railways: Train drivers to Rahul
'Serious safety issues' in Railways: Train drivers to Rahul

Highlighting the plight of train drivers, the note said loco pilots, especially those who drive goods trains, work 14 to 16 hours a day and get to go home after three or four days.

Canada Open: Rajawat stuns world No 4 Antonsen
Canada Open: Rajawat stuns world No 4 Antonsen

World number 39 Rajawat defeated Antonsen 21-11, 17-21, 21-19 in a gruelling one hour 19 minutes quarterfinal on Friday night.

In Pictures - Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet
In Pictures - Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet

Cricket ricket royalty added to the glamour at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Friday night.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances