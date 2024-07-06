Secured 8 suspects: Chennai police on murder of Tamil Nadu BSP chief





Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of 6 people near his residence in Perambur, Chennai on Friday evening.





Additional commissioner of police (law and order), North Chennai, Asra Garg said, "In the murder case, we have secured 8 suspects so far. This is a preliminary investigation...Ten teams have been formed by us. We are on the job to bring the offenders to light. After the interrogation of these suspects, we will be able to find the motive behind the murder...Some sharp weapons have been used..." -- ANI

The Chennai police on Saturday said that they have secured eight suspects so far in connection with the murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party president Armstrong.