Rahul Gandhi to visit Ahmedabad today
July 06, 2024  08:30
image
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad on Saturday, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said.  

Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with Congress workers at noon, he said.  

Giving details about Rahul Gandhi's visit to Gujarat, Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said, "Our leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi is coming to the state Congress office in Ahmedabad on July 6. He will guide and interact with the workers of the Congress family."  

"I have received calls from many people from across Gujarat who have been wronged under the BJP rule; they said that Rahul Gandhi fights for justice. They said that they had faith in the BJP, but they have not received justice and they want to put forth their point in front of Rahul Gandhi, so we have also requested him (Rahul Gandhi) to talk to them as well... Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with Congress workers at 12 o'clock on Saturday," Gohil said. --ANI                        
