NIA files fresh charge sheet in Kerala Maoist recruitment case





Sanjay Deepak Rao alias Vikas, a central committee member from Western Ghats special zonal committee of CPI-Maoist, has been charged under various sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA special court in Ernakulam, the federal agency said in a statement.





It said this case was registered by the agency suo moto on February 3, 2022 after it came to light that members of CPI-Maoist and its frontal organisations were conducting camps for the recruitment and training of youth to the proscribed group in Kerala.





"Their activities posed a serious threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India," it said. Rao had "conspired" with others to radicalise two youth -- Kambhapati Chaitanya and Valagutha Anjayanelu and motivated them to join CPI-Maoist, the NIA alleged. --PTI

The NIA on Friday said it has filed a fresh charge sheet against a "prominent" Maoist leader in connection with a probe linked to alleged recruitment of vulnerable youths to the banned organisation in Kerala.