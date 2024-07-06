RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA files fresh charge sheet in Kerala Maoist recruitment case
July 06, 2024  01:12
File image
File image
The NIA on Friday said it has filed a fresh charge sheet against a "prominent" Maoist leader in connection with a probe linked to alleged recruitment of vulnerable youths to the banned organisation in Kerala. 

Sanjay Deepak Rao alias Vikas, a central committee member from Western Ghats special zonal committee of CPI-Maoist, has been charged under various sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA special court in Ernakulam, the federal agency said in a statement. 

It said this case was registered by the agency suo moto on February 3, 2022 after it came to light that members of CPI-Maoist and its frontal organisations were conducting camps for the recruitment and training of youth to the proscribed group in Kerala. 

"Their activities posed a serious threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India," it said. Rao had "conspired" with others to radicalise two youth -- Kambhapati Chaitanya and Valagutha Anjayanelu and motivated them to join CPI-Maoist, the NIA alleged. --PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

President Murmu confers 10 Kirti Chakras, 26 Shaurya Chakras
President Murmu confers 10 Kirti Chakras, 26 Shaurya Chakras

Three personnel, including two of major-rank and one naib subedar, have been conferred the Kirti Chakra, the ministry said.

In Pictures - Spain beat Germany in extra-time to make semis
In Pictures - Spain beat Germany in extra-time to make semis

Images from the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Spain and Germany, at Stuttgart Arena, Germany, on Friday.

Hathras stampede main accused surrenders in Delhi
Hathras stampede main accused surrenders in Delhi

In a video message, Madhukar's lawyer AP Singh claimed that his client had surrendered in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment.

Wimbledon PIX: Raducanu, Badosa score upset wins
Wimbledon PIX: Raducanu, Badosa score upset wins

IMAGES from Day 5 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Friday.

Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!
Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj received a rockstar welcome upon landing in Hyderabad after the team's thrilling T20 World Cup victory. The city overflowed with pride as fans thronged the airport to greet their champion.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances