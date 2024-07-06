NEET-UG 2024 counselling process delayed amid row

The counselling process for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 which was expected to start on Saturday has been delayed.

The counselling session was expected to start on July 6 even though the Medical Counselling Committee had not shared any detailed notification and schedule for it.





Sources said the process of issuing letters of permission to some medical colleges is still underway and new seats will be added.





"The date of counselling will be announced once the exercise gets over to ensure seats of the new colleges can be taken up in the first round itself," an official source said.





They said the counselling may begin later this month.





Amid the growing clamour for the cancellation of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 over alleged malpractices, the Centre and the National Testing Agency told the apex court on Friday that scrapping it without any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality would be counterproductive as it could "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates.





The Supreme Court had last month refused to defer the counselling process of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination. It was hearing a petition seeking a direction to pause the process for two days. -- PTI