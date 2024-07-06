RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi dials new UK PM, invites him to India
July 06, 2024  18:06
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the two leaders agreed to work towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK free trade agreement, a statement said.
 
Modi congratulated him on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election.

The statement said both the leaders recalled the historic relations between the India and the UK and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the countries. 

Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, they agreed to continue to promote the close people-to-people ties. 

Modi also extended an invitation to Starmer for an early visit to India as the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer.

Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet
In Pictures - Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet

Cricket ricket royalty added to the glamour at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Friday night.

INDIA's win in Ayodhya defeated Ram temple movement: Rahul
INDIA's win in Ayodhya defeated Ram temple movement: Rahul

Gandhi said the party will defeat the saffron party and Narendra Modi in Gujarat just the way it was defeated in Ayodhya.

Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet
Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's 1st budget on July 23
Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's 1st budget on July 23

This will be the first budget presented by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its third term amid high anticipation following President Droupadi Murmu's assertion that it will be marked by many historic steps.

Rahul Dravid explains his coaching philosophy
Rahul Dravid explains his coaching philosophy

Dravid praised Rohit's growth as leader, Virat Kohli's dedication

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances