RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi congratulates Pezeshkian on election as Iran president
July 06, 2024  18:52
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran president.
 
He said in a post on X, "Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region."

Reformist candidate Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff presidential election on Saturday, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement of the country's mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic republic. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hathras satsang stampede: Police suspect 'political link' to Bhole Baba
Hathras satsang stampede: Police suspect 'political link' to Bhole Baba

The Hathras SP said the investigation also revealed that some political parties had contacted him some time back.

Modi speaks to new UK PM, invites him to India
Modi speaks to new UK PM, invites him to India

Modi congratulated him on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election.

Riyan Parag debuts for India! Dad gives cap
Riyan Parag debuts for India! Dad gives cap

Parag became the first cricketer from the Northeast to represent India in a T20I against Zimbabwe.

1st T20I PHOTOS: India limit Zimbabwe to 115/9
1st T20I PHOTOS: India limit Zimbabwe to 115/9

IMAGES from the 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and India played in Harare on Saturday

Dhoni's B'day gift: HUGE! 100ft cut-out!
Dhoni's B'day gift: HUGE! 100ft cut-out!

MSD fans have erected a colossal 100-foot cutout, making it the biggest ever dedicated to a cricketer in India.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances