Modi congratulates Pezeshkian on election as Iran president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran president.

He said in a post on X, "Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region."





Reformist candidate Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff presidential election on Saturday, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement of the country's mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic republic. -- PTI