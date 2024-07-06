RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla hospitalised
July 06, 2024  00:48
Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla/File image
Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla/File image
Maharashtra director general of police Rashmi Shukla was admitted to hospital on Friday evening after she fainted in her office. 

Shukla, who had not been keeping well for the last couple of days, was immediately taken to a private hospital in south Mumbai, a senior police official said. 

Her condition was stable, he added. Shukla, 59, became the first woman DGP of the state in January this year. -- PTI
