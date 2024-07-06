RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rain lashes Rajasthan, 3 killed in wall collapse
July 06, 2024  00:44
File image
Three people, including a toddler, died in a wall collapse following heavy rain in Rajasthan's Bikaner and as many were rescued after being stuck while crossing a stream overflowing with rainwater in Tonk. 

Light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts, including Jaipur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Udaipur and Jodhpur on Friday, a spokesperson for the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said. 

The heavy rain in Tonk on Friday caused rivers and streams to overflow. The increased inflow also caused the water level in many dams to rise. 

In the Namokiya village of the Malpura area in Tonk, three people on a tractor were stuck in the fast-flowing water while crossing a stream. 

They were rescued by police, Malpura SHO Chenaram said. 

The administration has declared a holiday in schools for two days as a precaution, he added. 

In Bikaner district's Bichwal area, three people, including a toddler, were crushed to death after a factory wall collapsed amid heavy rain. 

Bichwal SHO Naresh Kumar said two workers and a child died after being trapped under the debris. 

The victims have been identified as Madhya Pradesh natives Pinna, Sanjay and one-year-old Manisha. -- PTI
