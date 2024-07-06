RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fourth case of brain-eating amoeba infection in Kerala
July 06, 2024  10:53
File image
Another case of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, has been reported from Kerala. 

A 14-year-old boy, a resident of Payyoli in this north Kerala district, is afflicted with the disease, according to sources in the private hospital where he is being treated. 

This is the fourth case of the rare brain infection reported in the state since May and all the patients are children, three of whom have already died. 

In the latest case, one of the doctors treating the boy said that he was admitted to the hospital on July 1, and his condition is improving. 

The doctor said, on Saturday, that the infection was identified quickly at the hospital and treatment, including medicines from abroad, was given immediately. 

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy infected with the free-living amoeba died in Kozhikode. -- PTI 
