First session of 17th Odisha assembly to begin on July 22





According to a notification issued by the assembly secretariat on Friday, discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address will start on July 22 and will end on July 24.





The election for deputy speaker will also be held on July 24.





Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the first annual budget of the BJP government for the year 2024-25 on July 25 and the appropriation bill on a vote on account will be tabled on July 31, the notification said.





The appropriation bill on the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal will be presented before the House on September 10.





Notably, the previous BJD government had presented an interim budget with an outlay of Rs 2.55 lakh crore for the current financial year. -- PTI

The first session of the 17th Odisha assembly will commence on July 22 with the address of Governor Raghubar Das and will continue till September 13.