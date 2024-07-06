RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi CM victim of political conspiracy: Sunita Kejriwal
July 06, 2024  16:06
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal alleged on Saturday that he was made the victim of a "deep political conspiracy" and arrested by the ED in the excise policy case based on a false statement by a witness.
 
In a video message, she said Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED based on the statement of Telugu Desam Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR). 

The Telugu Desam Party is a constituent of the ruling NDA.

Sunita Kejriwal also asked people to support the Delhi chief minister, saying he is an honest, educated and patriotic man, and if the public does not support him, no educated person would want to join politics given the treatment meted out to the AAP leader.

She claimed that MSR changed his statement to the ED about his meeting with the Delhi chief minister after his son Raghava Magunta Reddy was arrested and bail was denied. -- PTI
