Believe those behind Hathras chaos won't be spared: Bhole Baba
July 06, 2024  09:31
Preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba/ANI on X
As the Uttar Pradesh government agencies launched intensive searches for preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba for questioning in the Hathras stampede case, the preacher in a video message said that he believed that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared. 

In a video statement, 'Bhole Baba' says, "... I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared... Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives..." -- ANI
