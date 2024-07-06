Believe those behind Hathras chaos won't be spared: Bhole Baba

Believe those behind Hathras chaos won't be spared: Bhole BabaJuly 06, 2024 09:31
Preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba/ANI on X
As the Uttar Pradesh government agencies launched intensive searches for preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba for questioning in the Hathras stampede case, the preacher in a video message said that he believed that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared.
In a video statement, 'Bhole Baba' says, "... I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared... Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives..." -- ANI
In a video statement, Suraj Pal who also goes by the name of Narayan Sakar Hari expressed his grief and condoled the deaths at the tragedy that took place earlier this week during a 'Satsang' in Fulari village in Hathras district.