Assam flood situation critical, 24.50 lakh affected

Assam flood situation critical, 24.50 lakh affectedJuly 06, 2024 11:49
Assam's flood situation remained critical on Saturday with over 24.50 lakh people reeling under the deluge in 30 districts and major rivers flowing above the danger mark at several places, an official bulletin said.
The toll in this year's flood was 52 and 12 others lost their lives due to landslides and storms.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with officials late on Friday after returning from the severely affected Dibrugarh district and reviewed the flood situation in the state.
'After visiting flood-affected areas of Dibrugarh, we reviewed several matters, including Assam Arogya Nidhi-a health financial assistance scheme," the chief minister said.
Sarma also said he has specifically asked the officials to 'prioritise rarest of rare cases and applications from those who are not covered under any existing scheme'.
The chief minister said after interacting with the flood-hit people, he had sent messages to officials to address their problems.
"For us, proactive governance is the key to effective public service," he said.
On the supply of clean drinking water, he said while the flood has caused considerable damage across the state, the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme has come out as a 'silver lining in these tough times'.
'The transformative water supply project is supplying clean drinking water in these tough times', he said.
Cachar, Kamrup, Hailakandi, Hojai, Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, South Salmara, Darrang and Tinsukia are among the districts affected by the flood.
The toll in this year's flood, landslides and storms was 64, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). -- PTI
