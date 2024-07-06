AP, T'gana CMs meet to resolve bifurcation issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was accorded a grand welcome by his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday when the former came to attend a meeting aimed at resolving long-standing issues related to bifurcation of undivided Andhra.





The deliberations are taking place at the government's Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan.





Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 following the division of undivided Andhra Pradesh.





Division of various state-run institutions and corporations of the undivided state, listed in Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014), between the two states, among other issues are likely to figure in the discussions.





Taking the initiative for the talks, Naidu wrote to the Telangana Chief Minister last week, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6.





Revanth Reddy, who welcomed Naidu's proposal, invited him for a 'tete-e-tete' today. -- PTI