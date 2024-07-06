RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AP, T'gana CMs meet to resolve bifurcation issues
July 06, 2024  19:41
image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was accorded a grand welcome by his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday when the former came to attend a meeting aimed at resolving long-standing issues related to bifurcation of undivided Andhra. 

The deliberations are taking place at the government's Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 following the division of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Division of various state-run institutions and corporations of the undivided state, listed in Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014), between the two states, among other issues are likely to figure in the discussions.

Taking the initiative for the talks, Naidu wrote to the Telangana Chief Minister last week, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6.

Revanth Reddy, who welcomed Naidu's proposal, invited him for a 'tete-e-tete' today. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hathras satsang stampede: Police suspect 'political link' to Bhole Baba
Hathras satsang stampede: Police suspect 'political link' to Bhole Baba

The Hathras SP said the investigation also revealed that some political parties had contacted him some time back.

Modi speaks to new UK PM, invites him to India
Modi speaks to new UK PM, invites him to India

Modi congratulated him on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election.

Riyan Parag debuts for India! Dad gives cap
Riyan Parag debuts for India! Dad gives cap

Parag became the first cricketer from the Northeast to represent India in a T20I against Zimbabwe.

1st T20I PHOTOS: India limit Zimbabwe to 115/9
1st T20I PHOTOS: India limit Zimbabwe to 115/9

IMAGES from the 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and India played in Harare on Saturday

Dhoni's B'day gift: HUGE! 100ft cut-out!
Dhoni's B'day gift: HUGE! 100ft cut-out!

MSD fans have erected a colossal 100-foot cutout, making it the biggest ever dedicated to a cricketer in India.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances