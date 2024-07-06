6-floor building collapses in Guj; many feared trapped

A six-storey residential building collapsed in Pal area of Surat city in Gujarat on Saturday afternoon and at least four to five people are feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

While one woman was pulled out alive from the debris, the search and rescue operation was still on, said Surat district collector Sourabh Pardhi.





"We learnt that four to five flats in the building were occupied. One woman has been rescued. Four to five people are still feared trapped underneath. Search and rescue operations are ongoing with the help of NDRF and SDRF. We are hopeful that the operation will end in a couple of hours," he told reporters. -- PTI