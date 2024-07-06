5 children trapped near dam in Maharashtra's Thane rescued





Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and Fire Brigade rescued the children who got trapped while catching crabs.





"We received a call yesterday at around 8:30 pm that some children got stuck on the hill," fire officer Ganesh Kedare said.





Kedare added that the children have been rescued and are safe.





"Our team immediately reached the spot. All five children have been rescued and they are safe", he said. -- ANI

