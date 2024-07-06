RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 children trapped near dam in Maharashtra's Thane rescued
July 06, 2024  10:03
NDRF and fire brigade team after rescuing five children near a dam, in Thane/ANI on X
Five children who were trapped on a hill near the Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam here have been rescued, an official said on Saturday.  

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and Fire Brigade rescued the children who got trapped while catching crabs.  

"We received a call yesterday at around 8:30 pm that some children got stuck on the hill," fire officer Ganesh Kedare said.  

Kedare added that the children have been rescued and are safe.  

"Our team immediately reached the spot. All five children have been rescued and they are safe", he said. -- ANI                       
