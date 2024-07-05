RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


There were lapses: Rahul meets Hathras victims
July 05, 2024  10:29
Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said there were lapses on the part of the administration in the Hathras stampede incident that killed over 100 people, but added that he did not want to make it "political". 

 Speaking to reporters after meeting the victims of the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Friday morning, Gandhi said, "It is a matter of grief that so many families have suffered, so many people lost their lives. I don't want to speak from a political prism but there have been some lapses on the part of the administration," the senior Congress leader said. 

 On Friday morning, he met the family members of those who died in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. 

 Gandhi left from Delhi early morning on Friday by road for Hathras and was accompanied by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and other office bearers. 

 Gandhi reached Vibhav Nagar colony's Green Park in Hathras around 9 am. Gandhi was accompanied by UP Congress chief Rai and local district president Chandragupta Vikramaditya during his interaction with the families inside the park. A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in a stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras on Tuesday. PTI
