The special delicacy PM asked Neeraj Chopra to get





PM Modi interacted with the contingent at his residence, while some athletes joined via video conferencing, including Olympic medalists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.





During the meet, PM Modi interacted heavily with the ones who were making their debuts at the multi-sport extravaganza. He motivated them by saying that he will welcome them warmly once they secure a medal.





PM Modi also encouraged them to keep the aim of raising the country's tricolour high in their hearts, no matter what their circumstances are, advising them not to ever blame their circumstances as such things hinder progress.





Modi interacted with some debutants like Ramita Jindal (air rifle shooting), Reetika Hooda (wrestling), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Nikhat Zareen (boxing) etc.





Via video conferencing, star athlete Neeraj promised PM Modi that he will bring some home-made "churma" once he returns from the Olympics to meet the PM after a fine showing.





To this, PM Modi remarked, "Mujhe aapke maa ke haath ka khaaana hai" (I would like to have churma made by your mother).





Updating on his preparation, Neeraj said, "Training is going fine in Germany. I have been playing less because of injury scares. I am trying to stay injury free. I got a gold at an event (Paavo Nurmi games) at Finland recently."

