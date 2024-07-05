RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shiv Sena leader attacked with swords in Punjab
July 05, 2024  21:08
A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was grievously injured after he was attacked with swords by four unidentified assailants in full public view here on Friday, the police said. 

Sandeep Thapar (58) was attacked when he came out of the office of the Samvedna Trust near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the trust's founder-president Ravinder Arora, the police said. 

The Samvedna Trust provides free ambulance service to patients and hearse vehicles. CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media. 

In the purported video, the assailants dressed as Nihangs approached Thapar while he was on a scooter with his securityman riding pillion. 

While Thapar was speaking to the assailants with folded hands, one of them suddenly attacked him with a sword while passersby looked on. 

Another assailant appears to be pushing Tharpar's securityman away. 

After Thapar fell down, a third assailant also started hitting Thapar with a sword. 

Later, two of the accused fled on Thapar's scooter. 

Nihangs belong to a warrior Sikh sect whose members are usually seen in blue robes, carrying traditional weapons. -- PTI
