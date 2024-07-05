RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Roads blocked, no power in Kangana's Mandi
July 05, 2024  13:05
image
Following heavy rain and landslides, 77 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, said authorities. Also due to the rain, 236 electricity supply schemes are disrupted and 19 water supply schemes have been hampered in the state today. 

 The majority of the roads that are blocked are in the Mandi district, where 67 roads are blocked.

 In Chamba district, seven roads are blocked. One road each is blocked in Kangra, Lahaul, and Shimla. In Lahaul, the road connecting Darcha to Sarchu is closed due to a flash flood near Zingzingbar, according to an official release. In Kangra, the road was closed after a bridge washed away due to rain. The new bridge is likely to be constructed by July, according to the release. 

 Mandi has seen the highest disruptions in the electricity supply. 

The number of electricity supply schemes disrupted in the district is 132. On Thursday, 115 roads were closed in the state due to heavy rain. The weather department has issued an orange alert for the state until Friday, warning heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas.
