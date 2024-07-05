RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rishi Sunak meets king to resign as UK PM
July 05, 2024  15:33
image
Rishi Sunak resigns as Conservative Party leader after crushing election defeat.

Sunak arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles to formally resign as UK Prime Minister.  

"I have given this job my all. But you have sent a clear message, and yours is the only judgement that matters. This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been Prime Minister of the best country in the world."

"I have heard your anger, disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss," says Sunak.

Sunak says he will resign as Tory leader, but not immediately and only when formal arrangements for a successor have taken place. 

Sunak describes his rival Keir Starmer as a 'decent public-spirited man'.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Despicable Me 4 Review: An 8-year-old Reviews
Despicable Me 4 Review: An 8-year-old Reviews

This movie is perfect for all ages. Avan Verma gives his thumbs up.

Don't want to politicise but...: Rahul meets Hathras stampede victims' kin
Don't want to politicise but...: Rahul meets Hathras stampede victims' kin

A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in the stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras on Tuesday.

Jailed Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid take oath as LS MPs
Jailed Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid take oath as LS MPs

Singh, 31, and Rashid, 56, won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, as Independents while being incarcerated.

Inspired by T20 WC win, young India vows more glory
Inspired by T20 WC win, young India vows more glory

India's emotional and epochal triumph in the just-concluded T20 World Cup found its resonance in Gen-Next stars

New dates for NEET-PG 2024 exam announced
New dates for NEET-PG 2024 exam announced

The Union Health Ministry on June 22 postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances