Rishi Sunak meets king to resign as UK PM





Sunak arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles to formally resign as UK Prime Minister.





"I have given this job my all. But you have sent a clear message, and yours is the only judgement that matters. This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been Prime Minister of the best country in the world."





"I have heard your anger, disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss," says Sunak.





Sunak says he will resign as Tory leader, but not immediately and only when formal arrangements for a successor have taken place.





Sunak describes his rival Keir Starmer as a 'decent public-spirited man'.

Rishi Sunak resigns as Conservative Party leader after crushing election defeat.