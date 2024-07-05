Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour Party





"To the hundreds of Conservative candidates, thousands of volunteers and millions of voters: Thank you for your hard work, thank you for your support, and thank you for your vote," Sunak wrote.





"I am sorry. I take responsibility for the loss," Rishi Sunak said while addressing his supporters in Richmond and Northern Allerton.





"The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called to Kier Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today power will change hands in peaceful and orderly manner with goodwill on all sides," Sunak said.

