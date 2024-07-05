Rejig at Network18: Adil Zainulbhai reappointed as chairman

Rejig at Network18: Adil Zainulbhai reappointed as chairmanJuly 05, 2024 22:42
File image
Former McKinsey India head Adil Zainulbhai has been reappointed as chairman of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's listed media company Network18, while veteran journalist Rahul Joshi has been given another three-year term as managing director.
Zainulbhai, currently, is an independent director on the board of Network18.
He is also the chairman of the company.
His second five-year term ends on July 6.
With effect from July 7, he has been "appointed an additional director (non-executive, non-independent director)", Network18 said in a stock exchange filing. "Further, he is also designated as chairman of the company."
The shedding of the independent director tag is being seen as giving Zainulbhai -- an IIT and Harvard graduate who previously was chairman of McKinsey India as well as chairman of Quality Council of India -- more say in the company's operations.
Zainulbhai was first appointed on the board of Network18 in July 2014. The company said its board has also approved "re-appointment of Rahul Joshi as managing director of the company with effect from July 9, 2024, for a further three-years to hold office up to July 8, 2027". -- PTI