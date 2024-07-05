Rejig at Network18: Adil Zainulbhai reappointed as chairman





Zainulbhai, currently, is an independent director on the board of Network18.





He is also the chairman of the company.





His second five-year term ends on July 6.





With effect from July 7, he has been "appointed an additional director (non-executive, non-independent director)", Network18 said in a stock exchange filing. "Further, he is also designated as chairman of the company."





The shedding of the independent director tag is being seen as giving Zainulbhai -- an IIT and Harvard graduate who previously was chairman of McKinsey India as well as chairman of Quality Council of India -- more say in the company's operations.





Zainulbhai was first appointed on the board of Network18 in July 2014. The company said its board has also approved "re-appointment of Rahul Joshi as managing director of the company with effect from July 9, 2024, for a further three-years to hold office up to July 8, 2027". -- PTI

Former McKinsey India head Adil Zainulbhai has been reappointed as chairman of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's listed media company Network18, while veteran journalist Rahul Joshi has been given another three-year term as managing director.