Rain triggers landslides in Uttarakhand, two drown in separate incidents
July 05, 2024  20:22
File image
A five-year-old child drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Dehradun and a teenager in a Haridwar rivulet as heavy rain over the past few days in Uttarakhand disrupted daily life and triggered numerous landslides in the hills that blocked roads, including the national highway leading to Badrinath.             

The police said a five year-old child, who had gone out to play in the Prem Nagar area of Dehradun, was found dead in a water-filled pit late on Thursday.

In Haridwar, a teenaged boy who had gone to bathe in a rain-fed rivulet in the Navoday Nagar area was swept away by strong currents. His body is yet to be found, the police said.

His two friends who had also gone into the stream were rescued by locals.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said landslides had blocked 88 rural motorable roads, two border roads, one state highway and the national highway leading to the Badrinath temple. -- PTI
