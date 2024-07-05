RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu to witness Rath Yatra in Puri on July 7
July 05, 2024  20:53
File image
File image
President Droupadi Murmu will witness Rath Yatra in Puri on July 7, an official release said on Friday. 

The President is scheduled to visit Odisha from July 6 to 9, the release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. 

She will grace the 96th death anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das in Bhubaneswar on July 6. 

On July 8, she will visit Udayagiri caves and interact with the students of Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture, it said. 

On the same day, she will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar and launch the 'Lifestyle for Sustainability' campaign. 

On July 9, the President will grace the 13th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research in Bhubaneswar. 

Speaking to reporters in Puri, ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said tight security arrangements have been made in and around Puri for smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra. -- PTI
