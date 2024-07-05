RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu prorogues both Houses of Parliament
July 05, 2024  01:35
image
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday prorogued both Houses of Parliament on the completion of the first session after the formation of the new government. 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the president, on the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, has prorogued both Houses of Parliament, which were adjourned sine die. 

The lower house of Parliament was adjourned sine die on July 2 after the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. 

 The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on July 3. The Budget Session of Parliament is expected to be held from July 22. -- PTI
