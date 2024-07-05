RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Porsche teen submits 300-word essay on road safety
July 05, 2024  12:27
image
The 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche car crash that killed two techies has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an official said on Friday. 

The teenager submitted the essay to the JJB on Wednesday, the official said. The juvenile was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal. Hours after the fatal accident in the city's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, the JJB had ordered that he be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. 

It also asked the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety. 

 According to the police, the minor was driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two software engineers. 

 Amid a nationwide outrage over his quick bail on lenient terms, the police moved JJB, seeking an amendment of the bail order. On May 22, the board ordered that the minor be sent to an observation home. The HC paved his release holding the orders illegal and stressed that the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ready For Action This Weekend?
Ready For Action This Weekend?

From wannabe astronauts to visually disabled heroes, be sure to make some time for all the OTT action Sukanya Verma recommends this week.

Monsoon Recipes: Kanda Bhaji, Sweet Potato Tart
Monsoon Recipes: Kanda Bhaji, Sweet Potato Tart

Recipes to reach out to, when it rains and you want to bite into something deep-fried or baked...

All About The Kalki Sequel
All About The Kalki Sequel

'We shot about 20 or 30 days, I'd say at best 20 per cent. The big stuff is remaining.'

Why Did Naidu Meet Modi?
Why Did Naidu Meet Modi?

According to an Andhra government statement, Naidu 'reposed confidence' in the PM's leadership.

How To Deal With Bad Breath, Yellow Teeth?
How To Deal With Bad Breath, Yellow Teeth?

Bad breath or 'halitosis' can have many causes such as decayed teeth, infected gums or even respiratory or gastrointestinal infections, points out rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances