Nifty scales new lifetime high... again!
July 05, 2024  16:32
image
The broader NSE benchmark Nifty advanced further to settle at an all-time high for the third straight session on Friday, while the BSE gauge Sensex retreated from the record to slip below the 80k level. 

 The broader NSE Nifty rose 21.70 points or 0.09 per cent to close at its lifetime high of 24,323.85. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 53.07 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,996.60. 

 Among the 30-share Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, Power Grid, ITC, JSW Steel and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the major gainers. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies and Asian Paints were among the laggards.
