Nifty scales new lifetime high... again!





The broader NSE Nifty rose 21.70 points or 0.09 per cent to close at its lifetime high of 24,323.85. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 53.07 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,996.60.





Among the 30-share Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, Power Grid, ITC, JSW Steel and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the major gainers. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

The broader NSE benchmark Nifty advanced further to settle at an all-time high for the third straight session on Friday, while the BSE gauge Sensex retreated from the record to slip below the 80k level.