RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NDA govt will fall by next month: Lalu
July 05, 2024  16:56
image
RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday claimed that the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi will fall by August this year.

"The Modi government is weak and it will collapse on its own in August or after August," Lalu said while addressing his party leaders and workers in Patna on the 28th foundation day of the RJD.

Lalu also urged his party leaders and workers to be fully ready for the next elections any time because of this. 

Lalu's son, Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister, said that the Modi government will fall soon and an early Bihar Assembly elections may held by end of this year.

"Whenever the Bihar assembly polls will be held,  the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan government will be formed, it is certain," Tejashwi said.

-- M.I. Khan for Rediff.com.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What new UK PM Keir Starmer's win means for India
What new UK PM Keir Starmer's win means for India

'What my Labour government will seek with India is a relationship based on our shared values of democracy and aspiration. That will seek a free trade agreement (FTA), we share that ambition, but also a new strategic partnership for...

River Seine's suitability questioned for Paris games
River Seine's suitability questioned for Paris games

Pollution levels in the Seine have raised health concerns for athletes participating in swimming events

Don't want to politicise but...: Rahul meets Hathras stampede victims' kin
Don't want to politicise but...: Rahul meets Hathras stampede victims' kin

A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in the stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras on Tuesday.

Sensex slips below 80K; Nifty scales new high
Sensex slips below 80K; Nifty scales new high

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, Power Grid, ITC, JSW Steel and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the major gainers. On the other hand, HDFC Bank,...

Scrapping NEET-UG 2024 not rational, honest students to be hit, govt tells SC
Scrapping NEET-UG 2024 not rational, honest students to be hit, govt tells SC

It added that in any examination, there are competing rights that are created whereby the interests of a large number of students who have taken the examination without adopting any unfair means must not also be jeopardised.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances