NDA govt will fall by next month: Lalu

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday claimed that the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi will fall by August this year.





"The Modi government is weak and it will collapse on its own in August or after August," Lalu said while addressing his party leaders and workers in Patna on the 28th foundation day of the RJD.





Lalu also urged his party leaders and workers to be fully ready for the next elections any time because of this.





Lalu's son, Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister, said that the Modi government will fall soon and an early Bihar Assembly elections may held by end of this year.





"Whenever the Bihar assembly polls will be held, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan government will be formed, it is certain," Tejashwi said.





-- M.I. Khan for Rediff.com.