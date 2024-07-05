RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MVA leaders meet in Mumbai, discuss strategy for Jul 12 MLC polls
July 05, 2024  19:18
File image
File image
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders met in Mumbai on Friday to discuss the alliance's strategy for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls to 11 seats slated for July 12. 

The meeting took place in NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar's office at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and was attended by Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, state Congress president Nana Patole and NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil. 

Others who took part in the meeting included Congress' Naseem Khan, Shiv Sena-UBT leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut as well as NCP-SP leaders Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope and Rohit Pawar. 

MVA sources said the joint manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls was also discussed. 

The Congress has fielded Pradnya Satav for the MLC polls, while the Shiv Sena-UBT candidate is Milind Narvekar. 

The NCP-SP is supporting Peasant and Workers Party's Jayant Patil. 

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar left the meeting early as he had to board a flight for Nagpur. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amritpal's mother says he is not Khalistani supporter, seeks early release
Amritpal's mother says he is not Khalistani supporter, seeks early release

Replying to a question, she said people voted for him with expectations that he would work for their welfare.

Will heal weariness in the heart, says UK PM Starmer in first speech
Will heal weariness in the heart, says UK PM Starmer in first speech

Keir Starmer, in his first speech as the UK's new prime minister, on Friday pledged to heal the "weariness in the heart" of Britain and rebuild the country after a landslide Labour victory in the general election.

Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru Ceremony
Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru Ceremony

And the celebrations continue...

PV sales in June skid 7% on heatwave woes
PV sales in June skid 7% on heatwave woes

Passenger vehicle retail sales in India witnessed a 7 per cent on-year decline in June as severe heatwave conditions resulted in 15 per cent less showroom walk-ins, industry body FADA said on Friday. Overall passenger vehicle...

'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'
'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the grand welcome accorded to the T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai was also a message to the BCCI to never take away the final match of a major tournament from...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances