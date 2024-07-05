Mukesh Ambani visits 10 Janpath to invite Gandhis for his son's wedding





Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot on July 12.





The pre-wedding festivities had begun on March 1 in Jamnagar, 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad, and known for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries. --ANI

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday visited former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence and is understood to have extended an invitation to the Gandhi family for his son Anant Ambani's wedding.