Modi to visit Russia on July 8; Putin to host private dinner: MEA
July 05, 2024  17:58
Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi/File image/Courtesy @narendramodi/Twitter
Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday announced that Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Moscow on Monday (July 8) afternoon, he said, adding that the PM will then join a private dinner hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Russia and Austria, Kwatra said, "Modi will pay an official visit to Moscow on July 8-9, at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit." 

Further, he also said that after the PM and Putin's informal meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022, both leaders have stayed in touch on the phone multiple times. 

"The last, that is the 21st, annual summit, you would recall was held in New Delhi in December 2021. The two leaders thereafter met in September 2022 in Samarkand on the margins of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. They have also stayed in touch with each other through several telephonic conversations through these years," said the foreign secretary. 

"As of now, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Moscow in the late afternoon of July 8. President Putin will host a private dinner for the PM on the day of arrival." he added. -- ANI
