Many fans injured during WC victory parade in Mumbai

Several fans, who gathered at Mumbai's Marine Drive for the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, were injured and some faced trouble breathing on Thursday, according to Mumbai police.

An eyewitness, Ravi Solanki shared his experience with ANI and said, "I was coming from the office and came to know that the Indian team would reach here between 5 pm-6 pm which did not happen. The crowd kept increasing. The police were not managing the situation. People suddenly started shouting, after which some people fell on each other. It was very unorganised. There was nobody to manage. The incident happened between 8:15-8:45 pm."

A victim, Rishab Mahesh Yadav, who fell unconscious during the victory parade tol ANI, "The crowd was increasing. I fell and got choked. I became unconscious. I was taken to the nearby hospital, where I received treatment. I feel fine now. The crowd was more than necessary. There was mis-mamagement. The police were also not alert."

A sea of fans greeted the victory parade of the T20 World Cup winning Indian team in Marine Drive as thousands of passionate fans descended on the streets to celebrate the memorable triumph.





The open bus parade started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point till the Wankhede Stadium started little after 7.30 pm as fans thronged the Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.