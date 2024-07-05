RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Many fans injured during WC victory parade in Mumbai
July 05, 2024  09:10
image
Several fans, who gathered at Mumbai's Marine Drive for the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, were injured and some faced trouble breathing on Thursday, according to Mumbai police.
 
An eyewitness, Ravi Solanki shared his experience with ANI and said, "I was coming from the office and came to know that the Indian team would reach here between 5 pm-6 pm which did not happen. The crowd kept increasing. The police were not managing the situation. People suddenly started shouting, after which some people fell on each other. It was very unorganised. There was nobody to manage. The incident happened between 8:15-8:45 pm."
 
 A victim, Rishab Mahesh Yadav, who fell unconscious during the victory parade tol ANI, "The crowd was increasing. I fell and got choked. I became unconscious. I was taken to the nearby hospital, where I received treatment. I feel fine now. The crowd was more than necessary. There was mis-mamagement. The police were also not alert."
 
A sea of fans greeted the victory parade of the T20 World Cup winning Indian team in Marine Drive as thousands of passionate fans descended on the streets to celebrate the memorable triumph.

The open bus parade started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point till the Wankhede Stadium started little after 7.30 pm as fans thronged the Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Skills Required In A Graduate Are Undergoing Changes'
'Skills Required In A Graduate Are Undergoing Changes'

'Today's engineering graduates have to learn the skills to solve problems which is actually a higher order skill.'

'He Was Alive, But A Captive Of The Chinese'
'He Was Alive, But A Captive Of The Chinese'

'On October 12-13, he started shivering from fear in his tent.' 'That was the time he wrote a letter to my mother to conduct Ganeshji's Atharvashirsha.' 'The moment he finished writing that letter, he told us, he felt serene calmness.'

Want To Invest In Broad Index Funds?
Want To Invest In Broad Index Funds?

'An equity-based index fund should be held for more than five years to average out market volatility and achieve financial goals.'

T20 WC Champs Light Up Wankhede
T20 WC Champs Light Up Wankhede

Led by the retiring duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the players danced to the electrifying tunes of Chak De India alongside a jubilant crowd.

Mirzapur 3 Review: Too Much Gore
Mirzapur 3 Review: Too Much Gore

Pankaj Tripathi anchored the first two seasons with his performance. Here, he is made to sit it out for most of the show, and none of the actors, except for a fiery Ali Fazal, have the charisma to hold the viewer's attention, observes...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances