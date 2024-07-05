Mahua in trouble over remarks against NCW chief





This came a day after the TMC, commenting on a video posted on X showing the NCW chairperson's arrival at the site of a stampede that recently took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, wrote, "She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas".





"The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023," the NCW said in a post on X.





The NCW said it strongly condemns the defamatory remarks and requests strict action against Moitra.





"An FIR should be registered against Moitra and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days," the NCW wrote. -- PTI

The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remark made by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra against its chairperson Rekha Sharma and sought an FIR against her.